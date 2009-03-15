15 March 2009

Money and the Miners - Hack cartoons: 12th March 2009


Tribune cover cartoon on the 25th anniversary of the start of the Miner's strike of 1984.
The best British political cartoons
Posted by Matt Buck at 11:09

