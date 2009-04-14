McBride’s emails-Hack cartoons-16th April 2009
Damian McBride and Derek Draper email slander of David Cameron, George and Frances Osborne.
The best British political cartoons
Find the print product
Find the cartoonist
Damian McBride and Derek Draper email slander of David Cameron, George and Frances Osborne.
The best British political cartoons
Find the print product
Find the cartoonist
Posted by Matt Buck at 20:12
Labels: Damian McBride, Derek Draper, Gordon Brown, Guido Fawkes, Labourlist.org, Matt Buck Hack Cartoons, Red Rag, smeargate, Tribune political cartoon
No comments:
Post a Comment