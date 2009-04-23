Susan Boyle's budget - Hack Cartoons 23rd April 2009
It’s the Susan Boyle budget of 2009 - the fat lady has already sung for New Labour.
The best British political cartoons
Find the print product
Find the cartoonist
It’s the Susan Boyle budget of 2009 - the fat lady has already sung for New Labour.
The best British political cartoons
Find the print product
Find the cartoonist
Posted by Matt Buck at 07:24
Labels: #budget, #budget 2009, #budget09, Britain's got Gordon, Britain's got Talent, budget 2008, Matt Buck Hack Cartoons, Susan Boyle
No comments:
Post a Comment